Emotional Serena Williams dedicates Wimbledon performance to fellow mums

Serena Williams choked back tears as she dedicated her Wimbledon performance to her fellow mothers.

The 36-year-old tennis ace lost in two sets to Germany's Angelique Kerber on Saturday (14Jul18), in front of a supportive crowd that included close friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and husband Alexis Ohanian.

Her incredible journey in the All England Club championships comes just a mere 10 months after she gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, and Serena was visibly emotional as she spoke to the BBC after the match.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started," she said.

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried,” Serena added, her voice cracking.

Despite her disappointment over losing the tournament, the sportswoman revealed that it had shown her that she can compete at the top-level again.

"I didn't know a couple of months ago where I was, where I would be, how I would do, how I would be able to come back. It was such a long way to see light at the end of the road," Serena said in a press conference after the match. "Obviously I can compete for the long run in a Grand Slam. I can come out and be a contender to win Grand Slams."

The former world number one added: "I feel like I have a way to go. This is literally just the beginning. I just feel like I'm taking the steps in the right direction. I took a giant step at Wimbledon. But my journey has just begun."