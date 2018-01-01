Thomas Markle: 'I am worried about my daughter'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's dad is convinced his daughter is having a hard time with her new royal life.

The former Suits star wed Britain's Prince Harry in May (18) and Thomas Markle, who was not able to attend the wedding due to health issues, feels his daughter is struggling to adjust to the high-pressure lifestyle.

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified," he tells The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile.

"That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure. There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

Thomas has also noticed a difference in the way the 36 year old dresses and wonders why she would conform to the royals' "ridiculous" dress codes.

"Meghan seems like something out of an old movie," he says. "Why, in 2018, are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees...?"

Thomas also claims he has not spoken to his daughter since before her honeymoon and reveals he has been shunned by the royal family for staging photos of himself days before her wedding.

"I had a heart attack, doesn't anybody care?," he adds. "I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we've said to each other? It is probably the longest time I have gone without speaking to her ever.

"I just want to clear the air and tell her how proud I am of her. If I had one message for her it would be that I'm sorry for anything that went wrong. I'd like to put our differences behind us and get together. I miss you very much."