Demi Moore makes surprise appearance at Bruce Willis comedy roast

Demi Moore surprised ex-husband Bruce Willis and roasted him during his Comedy Central TV special on Saturday (14Jul18).

Joseph Gordon-Levitt fronted The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis and in the middle of the show he casually announced the actress would be the next guest to take the dais.

During her set, Moore joked about Willis' age, bald head, his music, and his Die Hard films - and she was not afraid to touch on their failed marriage.

"(I was) married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked," she said.

"People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in," she added. "I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did."

Moore rocked a shaved head in 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don't be so hard on yourself, you've had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, Striking Distance, campaigning for (American politician) Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney's role in Ocean's Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica?"

Willis and Moore's three children, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, were in the audience for roast, as was his current wife, Emma Heming.

The movie action man confessed he was pleasantly surprised when his ex took the stage.

"(She was) terrific...very surprising and very cool," he said.

Edward Norton, Cybill Shepherd, Martha Stewart, Dennis Rodman, and others also took turns roasting Willis for the special at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, which will air later this month.