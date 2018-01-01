Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation tops North American box office

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has scared its way to the top of the North American box office.

The animated film, which stars Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, has earned $44 million (£33.2 million) to take the spot. The opening total beats its 2012 predecessor Hotel Transylvania, which garnered $42 million (£31.7 million). However, it falls behind 2015's Hotel Transylvania 2's $48 million (£36.3 million) opening.

Overseas, the film made $54.8 million (£41.4 million) and has become the biggest global launch for a Sony Animated film. It is also on pace to surpass Hotel Transylvania 2's $473 million (£357.4 million) global earnings.

"We're thrilled," Sony's president of worldwide distribution Josh Greenstein says. "We took the number one slot this weekend with a tremendous amount of competition."

Ant-Man and the Wasp comes in second with $29 million (£21.9 million).

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell's action drama Skyscraper opens in the third spot with $25.4 million (£19.1 million). The earnings come in under expectations of $35 - 40 million (£26.4 - 30.2 million). It has grossed $65.9 million (£49.8 million) overseas.

Incredibles 2 has come in fourth place with $16 million (£12.1 million), bringing its domestic total to 535.8 million (£404.9 million). It is also now the ninth-highest domestic release of all time and has earned $856.9 million (£647.5 million) globally.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom rounds out the top five with $15.5 million (£11.7 million).

Meanwhile, Eighth Grade has set a new record for the best per screen average of 2018, earning just over $63,000 (£47,600) in four locations in Los Angeles and New York. Its total sits at $252,280 (£190,600).