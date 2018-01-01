Chris Pratt has big plans for rotting 181-year-old douglas fir

Chris Pratt plans to turn a 181-year-old tree into furniture for his home with a little help from his former Parks & Recreation co-star Nick Offerman.

The Jurassic World star posted a snap of himself with the trunk of the huge Douglas fir tree on Instagram, and told his followers he was going to enlist the help of his handy pal to help him create a lasting memory using the tree.

"Another extraordinary day at the farm!! Today we cut down this gorgeous old growth Douglas Fir. 181 years old!! She was struck by lightning and her top had begun to rot. So instead of becoming bug food she’ll be made into furniture for my house in LA," Chris wrote.

"We used a chainsaw mill to cut 5' thick x 20’ long slabs which will be shipped to @nickofferman‘s wood shop in LA where he will (handy Parks & Recreation character) Ron Swanson the hell out of it and make me the dopest table in history fit for a family of Vikings!!!" he added.

The 39-year-old later shared a sweet snap of himself and Jack holding hands as they admired the huge tree on his farm on the San Juan Islands in Washington.

"Jack and I share a moment of appreciation on the last day of this amazing tree’s life," the Guardians of the Galaxy heartthrob captioned the shot. "Born in 1837 (the same year as 'Wild Bill' Hickok!!!) She lived through the civil war, both world wars, the San Juan Island Pig war and more. Mother Nature struck her down.

"Now this first generation Douglas Fir will be made into beloved pieces of art, mantles and a table from which my family will enjoy moments and meals for, God willing, many generations. I live for moments like these. #farmlife."

Chris, who shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, recently opened up about cherishing the time he spends with the five-year-old.

"I think my love language is quality time, so when we can sit down and just be together and spend time together, just me and him," he shared. "That’s probably when I’m the happiest and when he looks up to me the most."