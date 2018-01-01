Bruce Willis: 'Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie'

Bruce Willis has declared that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie.

Directed by John McTiernan and co-written by Steven E. de Souza and Jeb Stuart, the 1988 action classic follows Willis' character John McClane, an off-duty police officer, as he is caught in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a Christmas Eve heist.

Due to the festive setting of Die Hard, fans have long debated whether the film can be classed as a Christmas movie, however, the movie's lead star has finally weighed in on the topic.

"Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It's a goddamn Bruce Willis movie!" he said at the conclusion of the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis on Saturday night (14Jul18) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

After the roast, reporters asked Willis how fans may react to his stance, to which he added: "We'll see."

While the 63-year-old appears to be opposed to Die Hard being in the Christmas movie genre, last December, de Souza commented on Twitter that he did think it could be considered a seasonal film.

"I'm sure you've weighed in on it before, but I've never heard you or Jeb Stuart offer your take on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie," he was asked by CNN reporter Jake Tapper, to which he replied: "Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim (Jewish holiday) draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie."

Willis was joined by his wife Emma Heming at the event, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Martha Stewart, Dennis Rodman and David Hasselhoff were guests.

In addition, the star's ex-wife and mother of his three eldest daughters, Demi Moore, made a surprise appearance and didn't hold back in her jabs.

"I was married to Bruce Willis for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked," she joked during her speech.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will air in the U.S. on 29 July.