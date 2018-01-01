NEWS Serena Williams' husband gushes about tennis ace after Wimbledon loss Newsdesk Share with :







Serena Williams' husband, tech boss Alexis Ohanian, has shown the world why he's her Mr. Right after penning an emotional tribute to the star following her Wimbledon loss at the weekend.



The tennis ace was beaten by Germany's Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday (14Jul18), and now her man has showered her with high praise after watching the U.S. sportswoman and entrepreneur compete following a year away from tennis to become a mum.



Following Serena's loss, Alexis took to social media to remind the world just how special his wife is.



"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Alexis wrote in his tribute, referencing medical problems Serena faced post-childbirth.



"We just wanted her to survive - 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."



"Congratulations, @angie.kerber," Alexis continued. "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon - she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."



Speaking after her defeat at Wimbledon, Serena admitted she really wanted to win.



"It was such an amazing tournament for me," she told the media. "I was really hoping to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started.



"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried."

