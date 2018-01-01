NEWS Floyd Mayweather, Jr. beats George Clooney to the top of Forbes rich list Newsdesk Share with :







Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has dealt a knock-out blow to George Clooney on Forbes' annual list of rich celebrities.



The fighter ranks number one on the new list after hauling in $285 million (£215 million) pre-tax in the past year - almost $50 million (£38 million) more than the Oscar winner, who becomes the richest actor on the new countdown, thanks in part to the sale of the tequila company he co-founded with pal Rande Gerber.



New mum Kylie Jenner comes in third on the Celebrity 100 list, with an estimated $166.5 million (£125.5 million) fortune last year, putting her on course to become "the youngest-ever self-made billionaire", according to Forbes editors.



TV's Judge Judy, Judy Sheindlin, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson round out the top five, both clearing $120 million (£93.4 million), while U2, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo complete the new rich list, with none of the top 10 making less than $108 million (£81 million) over the past year.



Ronaldo, who earlier this year (18) collected his fifth Ballon d'Or award as the world's greatest soccer player, will rise up next year's list after signing a lucrative new deal with Italian team Juventus. He also has a very rich deal with Nike, which promises to make him the world's richest athlete.



Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Beyonce, who topped the Celebrity 100 last year (17), have failed to make it back into the top 10 in 2018, as have The Weeknd, J.K. Rowling, Drake, and radio host Howard Stern.

