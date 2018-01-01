Harrison Ford heeding The Call of the Wild - report

Harrison Ford is reportedly eyeing the chance to hunt for gold in a new film adaptation of classic novel The Call of the Wild.

The Blade Runner 2049 star is in talks to star as prospector John Thornton, one of the main characters in Jack London's literary adventure, which was first published in 1903. The story, which focuses on a sled dog named Buck, is set in Yukon, Canada during the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush.

Logan screenwriter Michael Green penned the script for the movie, which will be directed by The Croods filmmaker Chris Sanders, reports Variety.com.

Production is expected to begin in September (18), with Sanders and his team relying heavily on computer-generated imagery.

If Harrison signs on to the project, he won't be the first to portray Thornton onscreen - Clark Gable took on the part in a 1935 movie, while Charlton Heston tackled the role in a 1972 adaptation.

The veteran actor, who turned 76 on Friday (13Jul18), will be able to squeeze the potential project into his schedule as his next outing as explorer Indiana Jones was recently delayed by a year.

Ford had been expected to start work on the fifth film in the George Lucas-created franchise in the coming months ahead of a 2020 release, but last week, producers at Walt Disney Studios announced the as-yet-untitled project will now hit movie theatres in July, 2021.

No official reason was given for the postponement, but Jonathan Kasdan, the son of original Raiders of the Lost Ark writer Lawrence Kasdan, was brought on board to revamp the script previously penned by David Koepp, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harrison will reunite with franchise director Steven Spielberg for the new sequel.