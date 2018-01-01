Duncan Jones teases Rogue Trooper movie

Director Duncan Jones is reportedly working on a big screen adaptation of the Rogue Trooper comic books.

The Moon and Warcraft filmmaker teased his plans for the sci-fi movie in a Twitter post on Sunday (15Jul18), when he shared a video, in which he questions what kind of project he should take on next.

"One for them or one for me? Studio or wee indie?" he can be heard asking in the voiceover, as Jones features onscreen wearing a hat, with his back to the camera, staring at a series of monitors on his desk.

"Shall I make a comic book movie, a Marvel film, perhaps DC? Image, or Dark Horse maybe?" he continues.

Jones then appears to settle on the subject matter, adding, "Yes, one from the Megaverse, now let me see. Who, oh, who, should it be?," before pulling off his hat to reveal a blue mohawk, a nod to the hairstyle modelled by the Rogue Trooper character in the 2000 AD comic strips.

The screen then fades to black as a message appears, reading: "If that's not enough of a clue..."

David Bowie's son has yet to confirm if fans' Rogue Trooper guess is correct, but the weekend post is a follow-up to his previous Twitter tease, when he revealed he would be working on a comic book adaptation.

"A little nervous about this, but hell, nervous is where the fun is!" he wrote last week (12Jul18). "I'm going to be making a comic book movie next! A pretty special one. That's the initial tease... Second tease to come in a few days!"

Rogue Trooper, co-created in the 1980s by Watchmen's Dave Gibbons and Gerry Finley-Day, focuses on a genetically-created super soldier with blue skin and a mohawk, who joins forces with a trio of comrades to hunt down their nemesis, the Traitor General.

The character's story line has previously been turned into various video games, but has yet to make it to the big screen.

The British 2000 AD comics also spawned the popular Judge Dredd character.