Nick Cannon fires back at Azealia Banks over Wild 'n Out criticism

Actor and TV personality Nick Cannon has hit back at rapper Azealia Banks for accusing the stars of his sketch comedy show Wild 'n Out of making her cry.



Banks took to Instagram over the weekend (14-15Jul18) and shared a snap of herself on the set of the TV series, in which comedians engage in freestyle battles with guests, often poking fun at one another with tongue-in-cheek jabs.

However, it appears Banks had no idea of the premise of the show, and was left unimpressed by rude quips about her skin tone and other jokes about her appearance during the taping.



"I did Wildin' out (sic) today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course .... cry baby cried...," she captioned the image. "They planned this - hit me on short notice, told me I didn't have to participate in the c**n a** freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home...



"I show up and some guy whos darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist...," she continued, insisting a "choir of the most disgustingly basic" insults quickly followed "about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks".



"I've never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment," she raged.



Her remarks didn't exactly draw sympathy from her followers, with one writing, "Damn you need to thicken your skin. Have you never watched wildn out (sic) before?," as another pointed out how Azealia often uses similar insults in her online rants at other people.



"So you can dish it but can’t take it huh," remarked the critic. "No Bueno (no good) 'it’s just comedy'".



Azealia has since also taken to her Instagram Story timeline to add further commentary, claiming she is always made out to be the "bad guy", no matter what she does.



"If I were to make fun of Nick Cannon for having lupus and being weak and sickly....If I made a joke that said he'd be dead by the end of the year....Then Azealia Banks is the bad guy.... right?" she wrote.



Nick has now weighed in on her online complaints, suggesting Azealia is stirring up controversy for nothing.



"Don't you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella???" he wrote as he shared Banks' Instagram Story post on his own page.



"@azealiabanks We are praying for you Queen #speedyrecovery #Healing," he added sarcastically, as he noted, "She #Wildnout (crazy) for real #Karma".



It is not yet known when the episode in question will air.

