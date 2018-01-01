Lena Dunham snapped kissing new man

Actress Lena Dunham has sparked rumours of a new romance after she was photographed kissing a mystery man.

The Girls creator and star was snapped walking hand-in-hand with her date as they grabbed coffee in Los Angeles on Monday (16Jul18), while they walked one of Lena's dogs.

In one shot, obtained by JustJared, the tall guy, who wore sunglasses and a cap with his T-shirt and shorts, was captured planting a kiss on the 32-year-old, who donned a blue and white shirt-dress for the outing.

Lena has yet to identify her new man, but the relationship comes six months after she announced her split from rocker Jack Antonoff.

The couple dated for five years before parting ways in January (18), but the stars have remained friends, and spent time together in late June (18).

Lena took to Instagram to post a sweet shot of the pair during the hang out session, with the actress pictured leaning against Jack's shoulder as the fun. and Bleachers star grins into the camera.

"Best friends 4ever," she captioned the image.

The exes had also posted some flirty messages on social media just days earlier after Lena shared an early-morning photo of herself in bed with one of her cats.

Noticing the timestamp on the shot, Jack questioned his ex-girlfriend's schedule, and asked: "Why are you awake?"

"Cuz it's the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes (sic)," Lena cheekily responded.

A month before the friendly exchange, she had revealed she was learning to embrace her solitary time again after battling feelings of loneliness in the immediate aftermath of their split.

"Even if some people like to be alone, nobody likes to be lonely," Lena wrote in the May (18) essay for Vogue, confessing the finality of former couple's decision to call it quits "nearly killed me".