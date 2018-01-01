Henry Cavill impressed by daredevil Tom Cruise

Henry Cavill has never been more impressed with a fellow actor than Tom Cruise.

The Brit shared the stage with his Mission: Impossible - Fallout castmate at a promotional event in South Korea on Tuesday (17Jul18), and heaped praise on the film's star and his work ethic.

Following a special screening of the new movie at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, the 35-year-old Man of Steel star admitted Cruise, 56, has earned his reputation as one of the hardest working men in Hollywood.

"All the usual stuff you hear about Tom - charming, professional, always on time, kind - that's all by-the-by," Henry told reporters. "When I met him, I was like, 'OK, good, this is all true'. What got me was that I'm not easily impressed by people, I'm just not. But Tom impressed me.

"He's stunt flying a helicopter in the mountains, all while acting to cameras and all for the audience's sake. I was watching him doing this, and I thought, 'You know what, you just made my impressive list - you're a bad**s'."

Simon Pegg, who joined Cavill and Cruise for the promotional tour of the Far East, confessed that working with Tom can be a little bit of a rollercoaster ride - because there's no guarantee the action man is going to survive the next stunt.

"The difference between you (fans and media) seeing these stunts and us seeing them is that you know that Tom lived," he stated.

Cruise proved he's human like the rest of us while shooting Mission: Impossible - Fallout when he broke his ankle filming a building-jumping stunt in London last year (17). The project was briefly halted as the leading man recovered.