Josh Lucas keen to make Sweet Home Alabama sequel

Josh Lucas has asked Reese Witherspoon to revisit their hit 2002 movie Sweet Home Alabama.

The stars played a mismatched estranged couple in the beloved Andy Tennant romantic comedy, and Josh has now insisted that it's time to bring childhood sweethearts Melanie and Jake together again for a sequel.

Acknowledging fans' follow-up dreams, the actor told Access Live on Tuesday (17Jul18), that he has even "reached out" to Reese with regards to the idea.

"I would love it because I would love to see where these characters ended up or where they are at this point in their lives... They're together or they're divorced... I think there's a lot of different concepts that have been thrown about," he explained. "I kind of love the idea that they have divorced and been divorced for a while and he wants her back. Even when they're apart there's something connected about the two of them."

But Josh understands that a Sweet Home Alabama sequel might not be close to the top of his former leading lady's to-do list, now that she's a successful producer working on hits like Big Little Lies and two new TV dramas, featuring Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston.

"Obviously Reese is developing this sort of extraordinary other career and is obviously a busy person," the 47-year-old added, revealing that he always knew she would be much more than just another Hollywood star when they played husband and wife on the big screen.

"When I worked with her, you had that feeling about her even back then... I said early on, I thought Reese would run a studio, and I think in a sense that's kind of where she's working her life towards in very big, grandiose and wonderful ways."