Tiffany Haddish's ex-husband accuses her of 'attacking' him in lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish's ex-husband has claimed the actress was abusive towards him during their marriage as part of his ongoing defamation lawsuit.

William Stewart sued the Girls Trip star and publisher Simon & Schuster for libel, slander and defamation in May (18) after she detailed allegations of domestic abuse and harassment during their marriage, although she didn't mention Stewart by name, in "The Ex-Husband" chapter of her 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn.

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Stewart has alleged that it was the comedienne who was violent towards him, claiming she once had a temporary restraining order against him dropped because the allegations in her application were false.

"Ms. Haddish recanted the allegations in the TRO and pled with law enforcement to dismiss the TRO because it was untrue. In fact, she confessed to attacking Mr. Stewart," the documents claim.

His lawyers also claim to have audio recordings showing Tiffany "seeking the guidance of a psychic to help with her erratic and violent tendencies towards Mr. Stewart, not vice versa."

They allege they have evidence to prove the Night School star requested Stewart "become more aggressive with her" during sex.

They claim they sent several letters to the 38-year-old and the book publishers to reach a settlement before he filed his lawsuit, but she only gave him a cryptic response.

One letter concludes with Stewart's denial, which reads, "Mr. Stewart did not commit criminal domestic violence, nor did he abuse Tiffany Haddish during their marriage.. These assertions can never be unsaid and Mr. Stewart's reputation has been irreparably damaged."

Tiffany, who divorced Stewart for a second time in 2013, previously responded to Stewart's lawsuit by claiming he failed to ask her to "clarify, correct or retract" the claims he is objecting to, and never gave specifics on what he wanted changed when he reached out to her about the book.