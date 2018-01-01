Sterling K. Brown assumed Hotel Artemis co-star Jodie Foster would be aloof

Sterling K. Brown thought Jodie Foster would be aloof and unapproachable before they met on the Hotel Artemis set.

The two stars appear alongside each other in Drew Pearce's new dystopian crime drama, about a members-only hotel/hospital hybrid that takes in criminals. Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry, Jeff Goldblum and Sofia Boutella also star.

"My preconception was that Jodie would be aloof and unapproachable, and I could not have been happier to find out that the absolute opposite was true," Sterling beamed to British newspaper Metro. "She's incredibly warm and accessible."

In the film, Sterling plays criminal with a heart Waikiki, which is a world away from the role that made him famous - Randall Pearson in beloved TV series This Is Us.

The 42-year-old has been melting hearts as lovable Randall since 2016, with the part bagging him both an Emmy and Golden Globe, the latter of which made him the first African-American to win the prize for best actor in a drama.

He also won an Emmy for his role in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, but Sterling now has his sights set on more movie roles.

"This is like my first leading-man kind of action thing. And that was really exciting!" he said of Hotel Artemis.

And with parts in upcoming flicks The Predator and The Rhythm Section, as well as a role in Marvel smash hit Black Panther, it looks like action could be his forte.

"I am still looking forward to my Rambo moment, when I can cover myself in slime and start taking people out," he smiled, adding some of his favourite films growing up were Ricochet and Die Hard.