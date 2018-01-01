Jessica Alba 'so sorry' for Leslie Jones' nightmare shopping experience

Jessica Alba has promised to help make things right for comedienne Leslie Jones after publicly complaining about her experience with the Fantastic Four star's all-natural The Honest Company.

The Ghostbusters actress took to Twitter on Tuesday (17Jul18) to put customer service officials on blast for the way they reportedly handled her most recent orders, after being a fan of the brand for years.

"Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer," the Saturday Night Live regular griped. "@jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business.

"I have (used) your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have (spent) too much money here for that to happen!!"

At the time, Jones did not share what exactly had gone wrong, but three hours later, Alba responded directly to the disgruntled funnywoman and vowed to fix the problem.

"Omg (oh my god)! I'm so so sorry you haven't had a great experience," Jessica replied. "We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I'm a huge fan of yours."

Jones has yet to reply to Jessica online, but a company representative subsequently reached out in a tweet and apologised for the delay, revealing her order for a diaper cake, in which diapers are arranged in tiers like a cake, can take up to three days to process because they are handmade.

However, Leslie was not impressed, because she had paid almost $50 (£40) for express shipping so the item would arrive the following day: "next day air should not be a f**king option," Leslie raged. "It should be made clear that the order is sent after processing which you don't do. It's not overnight if it gets there in a week... The last three orders were late. It wasn't like that before."

She then made it clear that was the last straw, and decided to shop elsewhere for the product.

"No worries I'm sure you not the only ones who sale (sic) diaper cakes!!" Leslie added. "So disappointed cause I've spent a lot of money with y'all! @jessicaalba".

Jessica launched the brand in 2012 and in just three years, turned it into a billion dollar empire. She and her partners are now in the process of making The Honest Company goods available to a global audience after receiving a bumper investment from private equity officials in June (18), but the firm has also had its downfalls, with a number of lawsuits filed against brand bosses in recent years.