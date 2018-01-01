Ed Sheeran's cousin stripped back fame for intimate Songwriter documentary

Filmmaker Murray Cummings found quality time with his cousin Ed Sheeran so they could focus on his talents for new movie Songwriter.

Cummings chronicles the creation of Ed's hit album Divide in the new Apple Music documentary, which will reach cinemas next month (Aug18), and reveals he was able to strip away the fame for intimate sessions with the Perfect singer.

"I decided to make something different," Cummings tells WENN. "I wasn't going to show fame. I didn't want paparazzi, screaming fans or big stadiums. I didn't want to have sit down interviews, because I didn't want to tell the audience how something came to be, I just wanted to show them. And I wanted the focus to be the songwriting."

Ed's very proud of his cousin's film, adding, "Songwriter gives viewers a unique glimpse into the songwriting process. Murray's film brilliantly documents the hard work and DNA that goes into creating a song from start to finish."

The film, described as "an intimate, beautifully photographed documentation of the creation of Ed Sheeran's chart-topping album", premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany earlier this year and also screened at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

It will open in New York and Los Angeles for a limited run on 17 and 24 August, respectively.

"Songwriter offers a look back at Sheeran's childhood, through never before-seen-footage from his family's archives," a press release reads. "Amid a mind-boggling travel schedule that finds him writing on tour buses, at an idyllic Malibu estate, and on one epically luxurious cruise liner, Sheeran works with legendary producer Benny Blanco and musicians, such as Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid, Foy Vance, Ryan Tedder, and Julia Michaels to hone multiple songs at the same time while never missing a beat.

"Through these lovely, often hilarious interactions, Cummings reveals Sheeran to be a vulnerable, massively talented songwriter, one whose admiration for his collaborators, and theirs for him, is abundantly evident."