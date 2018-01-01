New mum Amanda Seyfried thought Mamma Mia! sequel news was a joke

Actress Amanda Seyfried was convinced her agent was joking when he asked her to reprise her Mamma Mia! role for a sequel just two days after giving birth.

The Mean Girls star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her actor husband Thomas Sadoski in March, 2017, and she was just starting to get to grips with motherhood when she was approached for her first post-pregnancy gig.

"I was attempting to breastfeed my two-day-old daughter (when I got the call)," Amanda recalled on breakfast show Today.

"I had just come home from the hospital and I got the call from the agent and I was like, 'This is a joke,' because how could I possibly prepare to do something so amazing in my career and be able to balance this? But it worked out."

Amanda, 32, admits she was also a little apprehensive about making a follow-up to the 2008 hit film almost a decade after the original ABBA-inspired movie musical was released, because she wasn't sure how the plot would work.

"I thought, 'How is this possible? What is the story gonna be?,'" she said, "and then I read the script and I was like, 'Oh, OK, this is perfect!'"

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set after the events of the first movie, but features flashbacks to the late 1970s, when Meryl Streep's lead character, Donna Sheridan, attempts to figure out who fathered her daughter, Sophie, played by Amanda.

British beauty Lily James was cast as the young Donna, and the former Downton Abbey star admits she was initially nervous to step into Streep's shoes for the project.

"I was so intimidated and terrified," she confessed, "but then... I just focused on what a gift to play Donna Sheridan, and draw from everything Meryl did; she created the most fearless, passionate woman, and so I felt I just couldn't not do it."

The movie reunites Seyfried and Streep with original co-stars Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, and Dominic Cooper, while cast newcomers include Andy Garcia and Cher, who portrays Donna's estranged mother.