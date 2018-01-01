Jude Law quizzed J.K. Rowling about Dumbledore's sexuality

Jude Law quizzed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling about Albus Dumbledore's sexuality as he prepared to play the young wizard in the Fantastic Beasts sequel.

The Sherlock Holmes star landed the coveted role, played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Potter films, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and admits he went straight to the source to seek out tips on how to play the academic.

"Jo Rowling revealed some years back that Dumbledore was gay," he tells EW.com. "That was a question I actually asked Jo and she said, 'Yes, he’s gay!'"

Jude added that information to his research but admits he was careful not to reveal too much of his character's part in the film, adapted from Rowling's Potter prequel screenplay.

"As with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you," Jude adds. "He’s (Dumbledore) multifaceted. I suppose the question is: 'How is Dumbledore’s sexuality depicted in this film?'

"What you have to remember is this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time."

Law joins an all-star cast, including Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp, and admits he is really enjoying playing Dumbledore.

"You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come," he grins. "We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits cinemas in November (18).