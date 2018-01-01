Russell Crowe owns TV horse which 'tried to kill' Josh Lucas

Russell Crowe owns a piece of actor Josh Lucas's TV history after purchasing a horse the actor rode in Snowy River: The McGregor Saga.

The Sweet Home Alabama actor starred in the 1990s western drama series alongside Hugh Jackman and Guy Pearce when he was first starting his career, and recalls lying about his equestrian abilities just to land the job.

"Every actor claims that they can ride a horse," he said. "My first job was in Australia. When I was 19 years old, I got hired to play a great horseback rider, so I told everyone of course I could ride a horse, and then I arrived on set and of course I didn't really know how to ride a horse, and that horse... tried to kill me."

The show, also known as The Man from Snowy River, ran for four seasons until 1996, and five years later, Josh was surprised to learn Russell, who was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia, had actually added that same mammal to his stables.

"Funnily enough, years later I did A Beautiful Mind with Russell Crowe and he told me he has that horse," Lucas told daytime show The Talk. "He was like, 'Your horse on Snowy River: The McGregor Saga? I have that horse now.'"

"I never ended up seeing the horse again," he added, before admitting it's more than likely the animal has since passed on.

"Who knows if that horse is still alive?" he mused.

Josh's comments come shortly after he revealed to Access Live that he would love to reunite with Reese Witherspoon for a sequel to their 2002 romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama. He added that he had reached out to his co-star because he would "love to see where these characters ended up or where they are at this point in their lives".