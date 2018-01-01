Russell Brand and Paula Patton join Four Kids and It cast

Russell Brand and Paula Patton have signed on to star in the new family movie Four Kids and It.

To be directed by Andy De Emmony from a script by Simon Lewis, the film is an adaptation of author Jacqueline Wilson's 2012 novel of the same name, which is in turn based on the 1902 book Five Children and It by E. Nesbit.

The film will follow a group of children on holiday in Cornwall, England who meet a magical creature known as a Psammead on the beach with the power to grant wishes.

Brand will play Tristan, a local oddball villain who is determined to capture the creature, while Patton will portray workaholic mother Alice.

"From the moment we first read Jacqueline Wilson's novel, a magical story combining a comic truthfulness about contemporary family life with the timeless wish fulfilment of E. Nesbit's classic tale, we knew it was a compelling mix for audiences both young and old," said producers Julie Baines and Anne Brogan in a statement. "We are thrilled to have a stellar cast bring this treasured story to life."

Previously, it was announced that Michael Caine would voice Psammead, and The Crown star Matthew Goode would play Alice's new partner David. The children in the film will be portrayed by Ashley Aufderheide, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Billy Jenkins and Ellie-Mae Siame.

Principal photography kicked off in Ireland this week (begins16Jul18). A possible release date for the flick has not yet been announced.

After taking a break from Hollywood, comedian and actor Brand has slowly been making his return. As well as Four Kids and It, the father of one has roles in upcoming flicks The Fight and Butterfingers. He will also soon be seen in an episode of Dwayne Johnson’s TV show Ballers.

Meanwhile, Patton is known for her performances in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Warcraft. She most recently filmed thriller Traffik.