Dominic Cooper sets sights on Bond

Dominic Cooper is not coy when it comes to his next movie ambition - he wants to play James Bond.

Currently helmed by Daniel Craig, the race is seemingly on to find the new 007 as many believe Bond 25, due out next year (19), will be the blond actor's last.

And in an interview with Attitude magazine, Dominic has firmly thrown his name into the ring by declaring he'd "love" to have a crack at the suave spy.

"I'd love to (be Bond), he's an astonishing character," the 40-year-old stated.

"I love James Bond, he plays in every English boy's childhood memory. I had the original Aston Martin DB5 as a toy car. As long as I felt I could bring something else to it, do something dynamic, I'd love the challenge."

To secure extra brownie points, Dominic praised current Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and her late father Albert R. Broccoli, who worked on flicks like Goldfinger and Dr. No, for their work on the famous franchise.

"What I love about the Broccoli family (who control the Bond rights) is that they've changed him continuously and still made it appealing to a modern-day audience," he smiled.

The Preacher star also thinks he has an advantage over other possible Bonds, like Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Aidan Turner, as he portrayed 007 author Ian Fleming on 2014 miniseries Fleming.

"I've been privileged enough to play Ian Fleming, I learned a lot about him, the attitude he had towards, and what he thought of, the character," he shared.

Dominic recently got to rub shoulders with former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan on the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, with both actors reprising their roles from the 2008 original, Mamma Mia!

Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth are among the actors to also return to the flick, based around ABBA's hit songs, alongside newcomers Cher, Lily James and Andy Garcia.