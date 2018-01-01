Amanda Seyfried blew her chance to spend time with Cher

Amanda Seyfried blew her chance to hang with Cher on the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The actress portrays the character of Sophie Sheridan in the new musical movie, the follow-up to the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, while Cher takes on the part of her grandmother Ruby Sheridan.

Amanda was thrilled to meet the music icon during filming, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (18Jul18) she admitted that they didn't get off to a great start because she accidentally gave off the impression that she didn't have any free time.

"She's the funniest, most honest person I've ever met. I was so nervous, so intimidated that the first day I met her I was just like, I didn't want to be in her way. I was like, 'Hey, I play Sophie, I'm your granddaughter. So excited that you're here. Boy, it's gonna be fun! I gotta go, I'll let you to it,'" she recalled. "Then the next day we were shooting and she was like, 'I just didn't think you wanted to hang out with me. You were so quick to leave.' And I was like, 'You're misunderstanding the whole thing! We all want to hang out with you.'"

The sequel sees Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard all reprise their roles. And Amanda is adamant that the new film is as good, if not better, than the original musical hit.

"I'm so excited for everybody to see it. It's so much better than the first one - I can't believe I'm saying that. If the first one was a beach, this one is an ocean," the 32-year-old smiled.

Following the interview, Amanda and host Jimmy participated in a segment known as the Google Translate Songs challenge where song lyrics are run through the translation app and generate very funny results.

The star gave a rendition of ABBA's Dancing Queen, with the main lyrics changed to "hula prince," while Jimmy sang Take a Chance on Me, which had been translated to "steal my sad clocks".