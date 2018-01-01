NEWS Henry Cavill doesn't think a Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League' will 'make any difference' Newsdesk Share with :







Henry Cavill has cast doubt on a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League ever seeing the light of day in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Movies UK. Many DC fans have been hoping for a Snyder cut after being disappointed by the final product that hit cinemas in November, 2017.



Ever since, there’s been an unending number of think-pieces about why Warner Bros. should release the original director’s version (if there actually is one), though Superman actor Henry Cavill doesn’t think it “will make any difference.”



“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” the actor told Yahoo Movies UK during the press tour for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.



“I think it might be entertaining, for sure, and go, ‘Oh look, now I’ve scratched that itch,’ but it’s not going to change anything that I can think of, it’s not going to make huge amounts of money all of a sudden for a studio.



“They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million,” Cavill added. “So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”