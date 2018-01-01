Jodie Whittaker turned to trio of former timelords for Doctor Who advice

Actress Jodie Whittaker turned to former Doctor Who stars Matt Smith, David Tennant, and Peter Capaldi for advice as soon as she was given the green light to reveal she was the beloved sci-fi show's star.

The Brit made history as the first female Doctor at the end of last year's (17) Christmas special, when she replaced Capaldi as the TV timelord, and she has been filming the new season of the show in Wales ever since.

Ahead of a much-anticipated cast panel session at this weekend's (19-21Jul18) Comic-Con in San Diego, California, where Jodie and her co-stars face over 6,000 fans in the annual convention's fabled Hall H, the actress spoke to Deadline about her exciting new role, and revealed keeping it a secret for so long was tough.

She admits she really wanted to tell her friend and Broadchurch castmate Tennant, because he was a former Doctor Who.

"I've known David for years, but at first, I wasn’t allowed to speak to anyone because I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone that I got the job," she explains.

"It was the only the weekend before it was officially announced that I was able to speak to, very briefly, Peter, Matt Smith and David.

"I think the thing that was the overriding message (from all three) was that you are going to have the time of your life. Also, that this is like no other job, and it’s completely unique for every single person who plays the part."

Ironically, Capaldi confirmed he was stepping down as Doctor Who at Comic-Con last year (17), just days after Jodie was announced as his replacement.

The big reveal came in the form of a BBC TV ad, which aired in Britain on 16 July (17), following the channel's coverage of the Wimbledon men's tennis final.

The footage featured a mysterious hooded character walking through a forest towards Doctor Who's famous Tardis phone booth. As the figure got close, the Tardis' key magically appeared in the character's hand and Whittaker took off her hood to reveal she would be the first female Doctor.

Capaldi raved about the casting, stating, "Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm. She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor."