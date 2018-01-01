NEWS Colton Haynes reunites with estranged husband Jeff Leatham Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Colton Haynes has sparked rumours of a reconciliation with his estranged husband, celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, after they were photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport.



The Teen Wolf and Arrow star filed for divorce in May (18), just six months after the couple exchanged vows in front of A-list guests at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California, officiated by Jeff's longtime friend, Kris Jenner.



However, it appears the pair is trying to work through its relationship problems after Colton and Jeff were spotted spending time together again on Wednesday (18Jul18).



They tried to keep a low profile as they walked through the airport terminal, marking the first time they have been seen together in public since their split two months ago.



They have yet to comment on the reunion.



Shortly after the actor's divorce filing, Jeff, 46, quickly responded to the documents with court papers of his own, with both men citing irreconcilable differences for the separation, which officially occurred on 1 May.



They have remained silent about what led to their break-up, but Colton previously shut down gossip suggesting Jeff had been unfaithful, rumours which surfaced after the 30-year-old debuted a song online, entitled Man It Sucks.



"Man it sucks that I'm even wasting time writing this song/But you hurt me so damn bad, it's the only way that I can move on," he sings on the track, which he later revealed "was about a past relationship".



Firing back at the infidelity claims at the time, Colton defended his estranged husband and told his Twitter followers, "Jeff would never cheat. He is an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him."

