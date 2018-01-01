Tiffany Haddish's latest loan repayment effort rejected by Kevin Hart again

Tiffany Haddish has been duped once again by her good pal Kevin Hart over a loan he handed her years ago.

Hart gave Haddish $300 (£230) when he discovered she was sleeping in her car and she has been trying to pay back the cash ever since.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle funnyman shirked off Tiffany's latest attempt to reimburse him on Thursday (19Jul18), when she invaded an interview on the set of their new movie Night School and "made it rain" by dumping bills on him.

Kevin posted a video of the hilarious incident on his Instagram account, and revealed in the caption to the footage he sneakily returned every note.

"I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish... She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me," he wrote, ending the sentence with a series of cry-laughing emojis. "What she doesn’t know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn’t wearing later that day!!!!

"I'm dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish... I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie 'Night School' was more than enough. Love u with ur funky a**!!!!"

Hours after her co-star made his Instagram revelation, Tiffany hopped on the picture-sharing app with her response, insisting she is still determined to pay him back.

"Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you," she captioned her video reply. "Thank You very much. But You getting this money back. I am paying you back! I pay all my loans off.

"That is something you and my Grandma taught me: 'never owe nobody money'."

The hilarious duo's new comedy, Night School, about two troublemakers who are forced to take adult education classes, hits U.S. theatres in September (18).