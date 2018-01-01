Paris Jackson lands role in Kelsey Grammer drama

Model and actress Paris Jackson has landed her first major movie role - as a singer.

Paris will play wannabe record company executive Charlie Porter's girlfriend in Rachel Winter's indie drama The Space Between.

Jackson White will play Porter in the film.

His character is tasked with trying to force a forgotten rock star, played by Kelsey Grammer, out of his recording contract, according to Deadline.

Paris portrays Cory, a singer desperate for her big break.

Michael Jackson's daughter has been making waves as an actress over the last few years - she made her TV debut on Lee Daniels' series Star and scored a role in Nash Edgerton's action film Gringo earlier this year (18).

Meanwhile, Grammer is taking a big step back into the spotlight - as well as starring in The Space Between, he's also playing dad to Kristen Bell's workaholic character in new Netflix cruise comedy Like Father.

The first trailer for the fresh film aired online on Thursday (19Jul18) and in it, Kelsey's character shows up unannounced at his daughter's wedding and when she's jilted on her big day, the odd couple get drunk together and wind up taking the honeymoon cruise booked for Bell's character and her new husband.

Like Father, which will be available to stream on Netflix from 3 August (18), also features Seth Rogen, whose wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, marks her directorial debut with the film. She also wrote the screenplay and produces.