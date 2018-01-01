Lin-Manuel Miranda to make feature film directorial debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda is revisiting the stage musical Tick, Tick...Boom! to turn it into his feature film directorial debut.

The Hamilton creator and former star will step behind the camera for the big screen adaptation, based on the life of late Rent playwright Jonathan Larson.

The story is set in 1990, and follows waiter and aspiring composer Jon as he struggles to pursue his Broadway dreams.

Miranda is already very familiar with the material, having led the cast in the Off-Broadway production of the show four years ago.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was Tick, Tick...Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright," Miranda explained in a statement announcing the news.

"On stage, playing the role of Jon in 2014 was one of my most honored achievements. To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and this incredible creative team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege."

In addition to serving as director, Miranda will also co-produce the film with Imagine Entertainment bosses Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, while Julie Larson, the playwright's sister, executive produces the movie, penned by Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson.

Tick, Tick...Boom! is the latest project added to Miranda's slate - he is also set to star opposite Emily Blunt in upcoming Disney blockbuster Mary Poppins Returns, while he is in the process of developing a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, too.

Earlier this week (begs16Jul18), he also revealed he was adding author to his resume with the launch of an inspiring new picture book.