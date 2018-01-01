Whoopi Goldberg asks Jeanine Pirro to leave talk show after heated debate

Whoopi Goldberg "lost her cool" and asked guest Jeanine Pirro to leave U.S. talk show The View on Thursday (19Jul18) after getting into a heated political debate.

The TV personality and former judge, who hosts Fox News Channel's Justice with Judge Jeanine, appeared on the daytime talk show on Thursday to promote her new book Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, and got involved in a passionate exchange with the Sister Act star.

Pirro said the actress had "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and she responded by saying: "I'm tired of people starting a conversation with, 'Mexicans are liars and rapists'... I'm 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn't agree with. But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive."

They subsequently became involved in a dispute when Pirro brought up victims of violence committed by illegal immigrants, and it swiftly came to a halt when Goldberg asked her to leave.

"Say goodbye, goodbye. I'm done," she said, before apologising to viewers for her behaviour after a commercial break.

"So you saw me do something that I very rarely do, I very rarely lose my cool and I'm not proud of it. I don't like it," she explained. "But I also don't like being accused of being hysterical because that's one of the things I try not to be on this show."

Hours later, Pirro appeared on her Fox News colleague Sean Hannity's radio show and accused Goldberg of screaming and swearing at her backstage.

"She came at me as I was leaving and she said 'F you' in my face - literally spitting at me, 'F you, get the F out of this building,'" Pirro claimed. "And I said to her, 'Did you just say that?' She said, 'That's what I said. Get the F out of this building.' She was screaming at me, and I'm walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off."

A source told The Wrap that Pirro had instigated the argument off-camera by telling Goldberg, "I've done more for abused women than you ever will".

Goldberg has yet to respond to Pirro's claims.