Asia Argento shares picture of Anthony Bourdain taken days before death

Asia Argento has shared a picture of her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain which was taken the week before his suicide in June (18).

The Italian actress took to Instagram on Thursday (19Jul18) to post a photograph of the pair posing in a convertible red car in Florence, Italy, where they had been filming an episode of his show Parts Unknown. Argento is sat behind the wheel wearing a black polka dot dress and giving the devil horns gesture, while Bourdain is sat beside her wearing a grey top and denim jeans and holding an open green umbrella.

In the caption, the 42-year-old revealed the snap had been taken on 27 May, the week before the chef committed suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on 8 June while filming his travel food show.

She also included a quote from Dante Alighieri's poem Divine Comedy: Inferno, which referenced how painful it can be to revisit happy memories in times of sorrow.

"There is no greater pain than to remember happy days in days of misery; and this thy Leader knows. But if to know the first root of our love so yearning a desire possesses thee, I'll do as one who weepeth while he speak," the quote read.

On 27 May, the day the snap was originally taken, the actress had shared a picture of her and Bourdain wearing those same outfits while cuddling up on a bench.

"It's a wrap! #Firenze@partsunknowncnn @anthonybourdain," she wrote in the caption.

They met while filming Parts Unknown in 2016 and had been dating for more than a year when Bourdain died at the age of 61.

A group of fellow celebrities recently came to Argento's defence after several social media users blamed the actress, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, for Bourdain's death. The stars, including Rose McGowan, Terry Crews, and Mira Sorvino, wrote: "We are here to ask those who are angry and grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain... Asia is not a headline - she is a human being, and she is in horrific pain."