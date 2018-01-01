Aaron Paul's dresses daughter in hazmat suit for Breaking Bad Comic-Con panel

Aaron Paul surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (19Jul18) by bringing his five-month-old daughter onstage for a panel discussion dressed in a Breaking Bad-style hazmat suit.

The actor reunited with the cast of hit TV drama Breaking Bad, including Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Giancarlo Esposito, to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary, and he brought along a surprise addition to the panel chat at the annual convention.

As the announcer was reeling off names and the actors came onstage to sit behind the panel, and Paul walked on with daughter Story Annabelle, who was born in February, in his arms dressed in the show's trademark yellow hazmat suit with blue gas mask, much like what his character Jesse Pinkman would wear in the series when cooking meth with Cranston's Walter White.

Upon taking his seat, he jokingly called out for his wife Lauren, "Is my wife here? She's supposed to come pick my baby up," as the hall erupted into laughter.

The 38-year-old took a selfie with Story in her decontamination suit and posted it on Instagram, and also brought her along to a photoshoot with the cast.

During the panel, Cranston made it clear that he had no interest in returning to world of Breaking Bad again, following its conclusion in 2013 after five seasons.

"We're very proud of our show and (spin-off) Better Call Saul. In some ways, it's best to leave it alone - that you want to think back on it favourably," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I don't want to mess with it. It was the perfect opportunity that changed all of our lives. It changed many lives on our show."

When asked if there was possibility for a Breaking Bad movie, Cranston replied with a firm "No", but showrunner Vince Gilligan said, "We live in a world fraught with possibilities - good and bad."

Gilligan also assured fans that Jesse or Walter wouldn't be appearing in the upcoming season of Better Call Saul, but said it would be "sorely remiss" of them if they didn't have them on the show before it ended.