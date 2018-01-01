Richard Madden set to play Elton John's manager in Rocketman

Richard Madden is set to play manager John Reid in upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.

To be directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film will explore the Tiny Dancer hitmaker's early years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through to his influential and enduring musical partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Actor Taron Egerton has been tapped to play Elton, with Variety reporting on Thursday (19Jul18) that Scottish star Madden is in negotiations to portray the star's longtime manager, Reid.

Born in Scotland, Reid began his music management career in 1967 at the age of 18 as a promoter for EMI before setting up his own company in 1971. John was his first client, with the pair working together until 1998.

Over the course of his career, he also acted as a manager for British rock group Queen and Irish dancer Michael Flatley but quit the entertainment business in 1999.

It was previously reported that Jamie Bell will play Taupin in the film, though other casting details have yet to be announced.

Eddie the Eagle director Dexter will be working from a screenplay written by Lee Hall, with John, 71, and his husband David Furnish to produce alongside Kingsman: The Secret Service filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. Paramount Pictures will finance and distribute the feature, which is slated for release in May 2019.

Madden has risen to fame since landing the role of Robb Stark on HBO series Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in TV shows such as Klondike and Medici: Masters of Florence, as well as had roles in movies such as 2015 Disney film Cinderella and Netflix romantic comedy Ibiza.

The 32-year-old will next be seen onscreen as character David Budd in crime-thriller Bodyguard, a TV show about the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service.