Barbra Streisand's dog bit Pierce Brosnan after hearing him sing in the Mamma Mia! movie.

The actor portrayed Sam Carmichael in the 2008 jukebox movie featuring the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA and is reprising his role in the follow-up, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

While Pierce's singing in the films have divided fans, he shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (19Jul18) that his friend Barbra's pet dog Samantha didn't seem to appreciate his vocal ability.

"Barbra Streisand is a friend, she lives in the same community, so we thought we'd show it to Barbra. We went over to her house and put the movie on and she said, 'Come sit beside me, darling.' I sat there thinking, 'Oh my God, what am I doing, showing this to Barbra Streisand?'" he recalled of his first viewing of the flick. "And the movie finished and she said, 'That was absolutely wonderful.' I said, 'Thank you so much.' And at that point, her dog Sammie bit my arm. She said, 'Sammie, are you alright?' And I said, 'But Barbra, she just bit me!'"

During the interview, Pierce went on to share that he was "terrified" of singing during both films. However, he was comforted by the fact that his co-stars Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard were very nervous too.

"The only thing that comforted me was seeing Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard looking equally as terrified on the day we did the recordings," the 65-year-old smiled, adding that ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus were very supportive on set. "Benny and Bjorn are wonderful guys - legendary."

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is now showing in cinemas.