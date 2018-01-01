Josh Brolin laments urination issues at 50

Actor Josh Brolin has made light of the downsides of ageing after accidentally urinating on himself.

The Deadpool 2 star, who turned 50 in February (18), took to Instagram on Thursday (19Jul18) to share a photo of himself looking less than amused as he posed topless and pointed to splash marks on his dark shorts.

"Stoked about p**sing all over myself again," he captioned the image. "One of the great gifts about turning 50 is the sudden, biological changing out of your shower head (penis)."

Josh, who is known for his self-deprecating sense of humour, went on to describe the challenges he now faces whenever he has to use the bathroom.

"What used to be a rush of garden hose, now seems to have morphed into a multi-directional sprinkler," he quipped.

"Just want to let everyone know what there is to look forward to - those who haven't reached this incredibly illuminating milestone..."

Despite the ageing pitfalls, Josh has a lot to look forward to in his forthcoming years as a quinquagenarian - he recently revealed his wife, Kathryn Boyd, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The actor and model Kathryn, who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in September (18), shared the baby news in May (18), when Josh posted a series of snaps of his wife and her growing belly.

The tot, a baby girl, will be Josh's third child; he is also dad to daughter Eden, 24, and son Trevor, 30, with his first wife Alice Adair, and he was stepdad to Diane Lane's model daughter Eleanor Lambert during their 10-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.

Brolin's movie career is also more successful than ever, after starring as Cable in this year's (18) Deadpool sequel, and as supervillain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. He will reprise both roles for additional films in the Marvel franchises.