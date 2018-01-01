Kate Beckinsale persuades ex to hop into bizarre cat costume with her

Kate Beckinsale has taken her friendship with ex Michael Sheen to a new level by persuading him to dress up as her cat.

Bosses at a South African company made the Brit's dreams come true when they crafted a giant catsuit replica of her puss - made for two, and Kate has posted video of herself and Michael modelling the mascot costume on Instagram.

The actress took the front of the cat and her former lover brought up the rear.

"I knew having a giant costume of my own cat would bring me untold joy," the Underworld star wrote as a caption. "I had not anticipated the bonus amusement of getting Michael into it when he didn't know what it was. Thank you Mascot Costumes, Capetown. It’s the best thing I've ever owned."

She also applauded her ex for taking part in the fun, adding, "And, @lily_sheen , your dad is a SPORT."

Lily, 19, is Kate and Michael's daughter.

The couple never married and split in 2003, but the stars have remained close friends.

Kate even counted Sheen's ex-girlfriend, comedienne Sarah Silverman, as a good pal.

The actress is single again after splitting from director husband Len Wiseman, but she was spotted dining at a French restaurant in Los Angeles with a mystery man earlier this week. The pair was spotted leaving hand in hand.

Sheen has reportedly moved on after his split from Silverman in February (18) by dating another comedienne - Aisling Bea.