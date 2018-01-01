Lily James has seen the first Mamma Mia! 'hundreds of thousands of times'

Accepting a role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was a no-brainer for Lily James, because she's such a fan of the original she can mimic the whole thing.

The Cinderella actress is one of the newcomers of the sequel, which comes 10 years after the first instalment, and Lily admits she has seen the musical "hundreds of thousands of times" and knows every word and movement.

"I can mimic the whole film, down to every gesture and every eye roll. In fact, I think I should film myself doing because it's actually quite ridiculous," she told Britain's Hello! magazine.

Therefore, it was an easy decision for her to accept a role in the musical, even though her agents weren't sure it was something she would be interested in.

"I was 100 per cent on board as soon as I got the chance to audition, but my agents were like: 'Would you want to do a Mamma Mia! sequel?'... I was like, 'Hello? Do you know me at all?’” she recalled.

The English actress plays a younger version of Meryl Streep's character Donna in flashbacks showing Donna's youth and her encounters with the three men who could be her daughter Sophie's (played by Amanda Seyfried) father.

Lily was overjoyed to be cast, until it dawned on her that she would be playing a young Meryl.

"The reality sank in and I started wondering whether it was crazy to take on such a character. To me, Meryl Streep is one of the - if not the - greatest actors of all time," she recalled. "But then I decided to go for it, in the way that Donna would."

She proceeded to watch a lot of Meryl's old movies, including Death Becomes Her and Postcards from the Edge, and tried to capture the essence of Donna with her performance, rather than trying to imitate the Oscar winner.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which also stars Cher, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, is in cinemas now.