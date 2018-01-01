Joaquin Phoenix: ‘Villain origin movie has been on my radar for years’

Joaquin Phoenix has been keen to star in a villain “character study” movie for years, but never thought the Joker would be the protagonist.

After months of speculation, Joaquin was recently confirmed as the latest actor to take on Batman’s arch nemesis, following in the footsteps of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto.

Unlike other incarnations though, Joaquin’s movie is an origin story, meaning the baddie will be front and centre for the entire feature.

“Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said, ‘Why don’t they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?’ And I thought, ‘You can’t do the Joker, because, you know, it’s just you can’t do that character, it’s just been done’,” he shared in an interview with Collider.

“So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said, ‘I’ll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.’ And I said, ‘I’m not gonna go, I can’t go to a general meeting.’ So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, ‘Oh that’s so exciting, that’s the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.’ I felt like you could get something on screen.”

He’s hesitant to call the currently-untitled flick a superhero movie though. In fact, the 43-year-old, who last year won the Best Actor prize at Cannes for his dark turn as ex-veteran Joe in Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, says it doesn’t neatly fit into any genre.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a... It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd (Phillips, director) seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting,” he stated.