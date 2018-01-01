Kim Kardashian ‘dreaming of being the next First lady of America’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly already planning her life as America’s First Lady.

Kim’s husband Kanye West, 41, has previously spoken about his ambition to run for president, though he can’t yet officially begin his bid to take over as U.S. leader in 2024.

However, that apparently hasn’t stopped Kim from imagining life as the FLOTUS.

“Kim is dreaming of becoming the next Michelle Obama and becoming the most loved and powerful woman on earth,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine. “Although it’s six years before Kanye can stand for election, she knows she has to start preparing now by creating a more serious image. She’s already setting the plan in motion and has been genning up on a host of political issues, picking out topics she wants to focus on once Kanye is in power, as well as choosing a new team to join her at The White House and remodelling herself as the perfect wife and mother.”

And it looks like Kim is making a convincing case, after talking to current leader Donald Trump, a friend of Kanye’s, and helping grant former drug dealer Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother, clemency.

The insider adds the 37-year-old knows her days are numbered when it comes to flaunting her body on social media, and she’s ready for people to take her more seriously.

“She can’t wait for the future and to cement her new role on a world platform, where she can be more respected and valued – and prove she’s more than just a reality star,” they added.