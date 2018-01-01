Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to sexual assault victims at Comic-Con

Jamie Lee Curtis has paid tribute to sexual assault victims during a panel at Comic-Con.

The 59-year-old actress is reprising her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween, the eleventh movie in the horror movie saga, due to be released in October (18).

And at the film's panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday (20Jul18), Curtis was quizzed about Strode, who has been sadistically targeted by a masked serial killer in the flicks, and explained that her character was the victim of a "random attack" and had been carrying the trauma and effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I am not my trauma; the narrative of my life is I am not a victim. She (Strode) has been waiting 40 years to say, 'I am going to take back my narrative and you don't own me anymore.' That seems to be a bit of a thing in the world at the moment," Curtis said, referring to the #MeToo movement which is campaigning against sexual harassment and assault.

She then went on to praise the 141 victims of Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, who all took to the stage at the annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday (18Jul18) to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Curtis dedicated her appearance as Strode in the latest Halloween movie to the victims and added: "All of those women stood on that stage while that M.F. rots in prison, those women stood there and said, 'You do not control our narrative anymore.' That is why I am sitting here today."

During a Q&A session at the panel, one fan also broke down in tears as he recalled to the actress how she had saved his life when he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut his phone line and tried to break into his house.

The man wiped away tears as he told her how he thought: "What would Laurie Strode do?" and ran out into the street, screaming for help.

"To make a long story short, I'm here today because of the way that you portrayed Laurie Strode," he said. "I'm a victor and not a victim. You're the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year."

Curtis left the stage to embrace the fan and gave him a long hug, kissing him on the cheek.

"These kinds of emotions are real," she commented.