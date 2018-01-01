Alicia Silverstone advised American Woman producers on 'healthiest' cigarettes

Actress Alicia Silverstone used her knowledge as a health advocate to help producers on her TV sitcom American Woman pick the least harmful cigarettes and food dyes for use on set.

The Clueless star features in the show alongside Mena Suvari, playing best friends discovering their own brand of independence in the 1970s.

The series was inspired by the life of Paris Hilton's aunt, Kyle Richards, and the roles required them to frequently light up on camera and indulge in fake alcohol, which was made with dyed water.

Mena, who has never been a smoker, admits constantly puffing away as her character Kathleen wasn't a great experience, but she is at least grateful Alicia, who has been leading a clean lifestyle for years, was on hand to offer producers advice on the best products to use as props.

"We were able to have a great crew and they got us those herbal cigarettes," the American Beauty star explained.

"Alicia Silverstone, who plays Bonnie on the show, she's like our Mama Bear, so she's going through and telling us which products are the cleanest and safest, and even the alcohol, (she advised on) which dyes were OK to drink, so it was nice."

"It makes all the difference...," Mena insisted.

However, even the herbal cigarettes eventually made her feel a little dizzy.

"There was a scene (where) I probably smoked like, 20 of those (herbal cigarettes)...," she told daytime show The Talk. "It's not good. I think you sort of like, (space out), 'What are my lines? OK, I'm here in the scene...'"