Ethan Hawke wrote fan mail to Christian Bale

Ethan Hawke has written fan mail to Christian Bale – but never sent it.

The actor landed his first film role in 1985 movie Explorers playing an alien-obsessed schoolboy alongside River Phoenix, and went on to star in critical hits such as Training Day, Before Sunset and Boyhood. Ethan admitted that he particularly admired the Batman Begins star because he too started acting at a young age, but never had the guts to share his praise with the man in question.

“I’ve written a lot of fan letters over my time. I wanted to write Christian Bale a fan letter because he and I both started really young, and he’s just turned into an amazing actor,” the 47-year-old explained in an interview with Empire magazine. “I meant to write it for about three years, but I keep keeping it in drafts in the email, ‘cause I’m not exactly sure how to find him. But he deserves a fan-mail letter.”

Though he has yet to get in touch with the Welsh film star, Ethan counts Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt as two of the most famous names in his phone book.

The Academy Award nominee, who is father to 20-year-old Maya and 16-year-old Levon from his marriage to Uma Thurman, as well as nine-year-old Clementine and six-year-old Indiana whom he shares with wife Ryan Hawke, also went on to admit his attention span has greatly diminished when it comes to cinema trips.

“Truthfully, I think I walk out of a lot of movies. Because I have four kids, I’ve gotten really impatient,” he laughed. “I talked my son into going to see one of those old Italian Spaghetti Westerns. I promised him it was gonna be great. About halfway through he was so unspeakably bored. I was like, ‘Do you wanna go?’ He’s like, ‘I really do.’”