Kylie Jenner ‘gearing up for a nude photoshoot’

Kylie Jenner is keen to take part in a nude magazine photoshoot, according to sources.

The 20-year-old gave birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child, daughter Stormi, in February (18), and though Kylie has since lost her baby weight, the biggest change in her appearance is in her lips.

The beauty mogul admitted that she had recently decided to dissolve her famous lip fillers in favour of a more natural look, and with her confidence sky high, she’s reportedly looking to bare all for the cameras.

“Kylie thinks her body is beautiful after her pregnancy. She wants to capture that, so she has a record of how young and hot she looked,” the source shared with Britain’s Heat magazine. “She’s approaching different photographers to come up with some concepts and she’s getting really excited about it.”

While Kylie supposedly “struggled” to come to terms with her changing figure while she was expecting her five-month-old, she is now happy with the fact that she’s “curvier than she used to be”.

And if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were to pose in the buff, she’d be following in the footsteps of her half-sister Kim Kardashian, 37, who famously ‘broke the Internet’ in 2014 when she was photographed naked for Paper magazine’s winter issue, wearing only a pearl necklace, a pair of earrings, and black satin gloves.

And the insider says there could be some friendly sibling rivalry to come.

“(Kylie’s) happy for the world to see her like never before and wants to push herself to her absolute limits,” they explained. “She’s determined for it to be even raunchier than Kim’s famous shoot and wants this to go down in history.”