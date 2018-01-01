Sean Gunn defends brother James Gunn after firing

Sean Gunn has defended his brother, filmmaker James Gunn, after he was controversially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Executives at Disney announced on Friday (20Jul18) that James had been dropped as the director of the third instalment of the Marvel superhero series, after a string of offensive Twitter jokes written between 2008 and 2011 were unearthed by users, with many of the messages making light of sensitive subjects like rape and paedophilia.

James has insisted that the old posts, which have since been deleted, were all intended as ill-conceived jokes, and Sean has now shared his reaction to the news in a lengthy Instagram post uploaded on Saturday.

"It goes without saying that I love and support my brother James and I'm quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with all the people in his life," he began, as he explained that his older sibling had been "downright stupid" in the past. "Since devoting his entire life to the Guardians movies and MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) six years ago, I've seen him channel that voice into his work and seen him transform from the guy who made up things to shock people."

Sean, who starred in his brother's Marvel superhero movies as Kraglin, then credited the flicks, also featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, for helping his sibling become a more focused filmmaker.

"This change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I've heard my brother say many times that when (Peter / Star-Lord Quill) rallies the team with 'this is our chance to give a s**t' - to care - that it's the pep talk he himself needed to hear. It's part of what made working on the Guardians movies such a rewarding experience for the cast (sic)," the 44-year-old continued.

Imploring the Guardians of the Galaxy fans to not give up on the much-loved franchise, he added: "So I guess my hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jacka*s, but because of it.

"They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I'll always be proud of that. Peace."