Nicole Kidman enjoys her first-ever Comic-Con

Nicole Kidman has thoroughly enjoyed her first-ever trip to San Diego Comic-Con.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is well-known for her dramatic roles, stars as Queen Atlanna in the upcoming DC superhero movie Aquaman, and made her panel debut at the "amazing" fan event on Saturday (21Jul18).

Nicole, who plays the mother of leading man Jason Momoa, revealed how director James Wan was so determined to have her play the mystical character that he included her in his original concept art.

"It's so funny because James said to me, 'I so want you to do this,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. "And he said, 'I'll prove to you that I've always wanted you to do this. In all of my renderings, I drew you. So what're you going to say?'"

The 51-year-old also playfully joked about performing her own stunts in the movie.

"My opening shot in the film is being washed up on a rock, and I got to lie there with massive waves washing over me," Nicole shared. "And I kept thinking, 'Come on, James! Give it to me! The bigger the better! This is why I'm doing this movie!'"

Her time at the fan convention was cut short though, as she revealed she had to get back to the set of HBO drama, Big Little Lies, in California.

"I have to be at work tomorrow (Sunday). I have to do rehearsal and then I have to be back on the set of Big Little Lies on Monday," she explained. "And being the professional that I am, I (have) to leave this afternoon so that I can prep."

The second season of the hit U.S. drama series, starring Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, recently landed yet another Oscar-winning leading lady to the cast - Meryl Streep.

"I bow down. She's the empress," the Australian star laughed. "We go out and we love eating Italian food in Monterey."