Mark Wahlberg buys Chevrolet dealership in Ohio

Mark Wahlberg is venturing into the auto sales business by launching his own Chevrolet dealership in Columbus, Ohio.

The rapper-turned-actor is teaming up with his longtime friend Jay Feldman, a businessman who already owns eight franchises in and around Detroit, Michigan, to open the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet showroom.

"I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about," the Ted star shares in a statement.

"I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved."

The pair actually started its search for the perfect first dealership in early 2017, and Mark and Jay are now making plans to open further locations in the near future.

"The Wahlberg brand is all about America," Feldman adds. "Joining forces to sell and service Chevrolets with the magnetic draw of the Mark Wahlberg name allows us to do something special for the state of Ohio and the greater Columbus area."

In a video message to fans on Facebook, Mark explained the new project is a dream come true, smiling, "I've always been a car fanatic (and) now I'm able to be part of such an amazing iconic, American brand."

Wahlberg, 47, has been expanding into various industries outside of Hollywood in recent years.

Together with his brothers, actor/singer Donnie and chef Paul, he owns fast food chain Wahlburgers, which has branches across the U.S. and even boasts its own reality TV show. He also previously joined forces with rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs to launch the electrolyte-enhanced water brand, AQUAhydrate, and Mark, who is known for his dedication to fitness, also recently unveiled his own line of natural supplements, called Performance Inspired, which is marketed at young athletes to help them become stronger and faster.