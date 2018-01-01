Selma Blair urges Disney bosses to re-hire dumped Guardians director James Gunn

Actress Selma Blair has joined the growing list of people urging Disney bosses to rethink their decision to fire Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, insisting he's "one of the good ones".

Movie bosses announced on Friday (20Jul18) they had dropped Gunn as the director of the third instalment of the Marvel superhero series, after a string of offensive Twitter jokes poking fun at sensitive subjects like rape and paedophilia, written between 2008 and 2011, were unearthed by users.

James has insisted the old posts, which have since been deleted, were all intended as ill-conceived jokes.

His brother Sean, who played Kraglin in the Guardians films, urged Disney executives to think again and rehire James in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, and now Selma has offered her support to the embattled moviemaker.

"@JamesGunn I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man," she wrote in a tweet. "You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood."

And she urged film fans to sign a petition demanding bosses at Disney and Marvel Studios to re-hire her friend, adding: "Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN - Sign the Petition! https://chn.ge/2JIuUrB via @Change Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones," she said.

The petition has already amassed over 64,000 signatures.

Defending his brother in his Instagram post, Sean Gunn wrote: "Since devoting his entire life to the Guardians movies and MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) six years ago, I've seen him (James) channel that voice into his work and seen him transform from the guy who made up things to shock people...

"I guess my hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jacka**, but because of it. They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I'll always be proud of that."