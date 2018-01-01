Denzel Washington's Equalizer 2 bumps Mamma Mia sequel to U.S. number one

Denzel Washington is the king of the U.S. box office again after narrowly beating Cher, Meryl Streep, and the rest of the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again cast to number one.

His first sequel ever, Equalizer 2, enjoyed a stellar Saturday night to outpace the ABBA movie musical in the race for number one.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again led since its release on Thursday night (19Jul18), but Denzel's new movie proved to be too strong - by an estimated $1.4 million (GBP1 million).

Equalizer 2's $35.8 million (GBP27.2 million) debut was even better than the original film's first weekend 2014, which hauled in $34.1 million (GBP26 million), and stunned movie experts, who didn't expect the sequel to do so well. It also handed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua his biggest ever opening, beating the debut of his western remake The Magnificent Seven.

The Mamma Mia sequel also fared better than its original with a $34.3 million (GBP26.1 million) opening weekend to finish in second place, ahead of animated hit Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

All three films are expected to slip this week following the release of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which is expected to open with an estimated $53 million (GBP40 million) next weekend.

Ant-Man & The Wasp and Incredibles 2 warp up the new top five in North America, while Jurassic World 2, Skyscraper, The First Purge, Unfriended: Dark Web, and Sorry to Bother You complete the top 10.

Dwayne Johnson's summer blockbuster Skyscraper is the world's top draw, thanks to a huge opening in China last week (ends20Jul18). The film has hauled in $179.6 million (GBP137 million) internationally over the weekend.