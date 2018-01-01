Sharon Tate's sister on board Tarantino's new movie after meeting the director

Quentin Tarantino has won over Sharon Tate's sister after agreeing to meet with her to discuss his plans for new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Debra Tate was quick to hammer the director's plans to include her late sister's 1969 death at the hands of the Manson Family cult members in his new film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt - and she made it clear she wasn't thrilled by news of his decision to cast Australian Margot Robbie as the pregnant Sharon.

But she now tells TMZ that Quentin has reached out to her to address her concerns about the movie, and now she's supporting the project.

"This movie is not what people would expect it to be when you combine the Tarantino and Manson names," she tells the outlet.

Debra is also pleased with the movie's new 2019 release date, which will no longer coincide with the 50th anniversary of her sister's death, and it appears Quentin is now keen to work with the woman who once slammed his film idea - she claims the pair is planning another meeting, during which she'll check the script.

The filmmaker has always made it clear that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won't be about the Manson Family murders in 1969, but the slayings will feature in the period film, which revolves around DiCaprio's washed-up western hero and his former stunt double, played by Pitt.

DiCaprio's character lives next door to Sharon Tate.